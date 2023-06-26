Parliament approves participation of Romania's Army in Operation Interflex of the UK.

Senators and deputies approved, in a joint sitting on Monday, at the request of President Klaus Iohannis, the participation of Romania's Army in the UK's Operation Interflex with up to 30 servicemen, instructors and staff personnel, told Agerpres.

The letter from President Klaus Iohannis to Parliament states that the recent developments in the war of aggression in Ukraine have highlighted the need to increase the pace of training of Ukrainian servicemen and diversify the types of training provided.

"Amid requests from Ukraine for assistance in rebuilding its military capabilities, in preparation for the next stages of the conflict, the UK has resumed activities in support of Ukraine under the name Operation Interflex. The new operation is taking place on the UK territory, with the support of international partners' contingents," the president mentioned.

According to him, the participation of Romania's Army in Operation Interflex will contribute to maintaining its operational profile and will bring increased international visibility to our country, as well as important benefits, politically and politically-militarily quantifiable in the development of the partnership with the UK, the necessary funds for the preparation and execution of this mission are to be provided from the budget of the National Defence Ministry (MApN).