PM Ciolacu gives two assignments to ministers for December: 2024 budget and reorganization of ministries

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has given two assignments to the members of the Cabinet for the beginning of December: the budget for 2024 and the reorganization of ministries.

"I also have two assignments for the beginning of December for all members of the Cabinet: the 2024 budget and the reorganisation of ministries. I want you to prioritise both investment projects and human resources in the institutions you manage. We rely on the people who can perform and on the investments that can create the greatest multiplier effects, so that I know for sure that in the 2024 budget there will be at least 7 percent of GDP allocated to investments," Ciolacu told the ministers at Wednesday's Government meeting.

At the same time, he asked local authorities to remain alert for the mini-holidays of St. Andrew and 1 December.

"The St. Andrew's Day holiday and December 1, Romania's National Day, are coming up. I call on all local authorities to be on alert where the weather is still bad and to act quickly in case of emergency. I hope that all Romanians will enjoy these days in peace and especially on National Day. I would like them, together with their families, to show us how to celebrate Romanianness," concluded the prime minister.

