PM Ciolacu, in Christmas message: I wish you to embrace, by my side, the hope in Romania's chance

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu wished Romanians "good health, joy in our hearts and peace with our families" in his Christmas message, adding that he also wanted Romanians to have confidence "in the chance" to build the country we want for our children.

"Dear Romanians, on this Holy Day, I wish you good health, joy in your hearts and peace with your family! For us Romanians, the feast of the Nativity is a feast of joy and hope!

It is the day when Jesus came to give the world hope that Good can prevail. And He has won! I wish you to embrace, by my side, the hope in Romania's chance.

Together, with confidence, we can build the country we want for our children! May you spend beautiful moments with your family and trust that together we can do much more! Merry Christmas!," said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

The head of Government's message was published in video format on his Facebook page.