PM Ciolacu: Investment in sports should be obligatory for the Romanian government

Investment in Romanian sports should be obligatory for the Romanian government to hope that younger generations grow up healthy "in the spirit of correct moral values," Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, told Agerpres.

On Friday, he participated in a ceremony recognising Romanian medal-winning athletes in international sports competitions - European Games and Special Olympics - and the swearing in of the athletes and coaches who are part of the team that will compete for Romania at the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival.

"Thank you for giving me the honour of being with you today, with these wonderful children without whom we could not move forward, of being with you, coaches, chairs of federations, many of you who are also my friends. Without the power of example - and these children represent the power of example - we cannot talk about wins, we can't talk about performance and we can't talk about what we want in life," said Ciolacu.

Addressing Chairman of the Romanian Olympic Sports Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu, he said that he will try, from the position of prime minister, to rise to the level of expectations from Romanian sports.

"And not yours as chairman but the expectations that these children have and that we all have from Romanian sports. There has been a lack of performance for far too long. For far too long , the Romanian government did not have a consistent programme in terms of professional sports and not only that. I think that together with you, together with the chair of the Sports Agency we manage to create, both in the short term, but, very importantly - because good performances do not happen overnight - in the medium and long term, a consistent, cross-party programme that is more than a law, to be the respect that we politicians show to the great champions and the future generations," said Ciolacu.

He congratulated all the Romanian athletes who won medals at the European Games in Poland and at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

"Your results, once again, prove the value, determination and courage you show. You are a pride for Romania and an example for the younger generations to follow," said Ciolacu.

He went on to mention the Special Olympics Games, saying that the competition is an example of how sports can be used as a catalyst together with collateral healthcare and education programmes.

"Special Olympics fights against passivity, injustice and intolerance. And I think that this is an exceptional example for an entire country," said Ciolacu.

He underlined the need for greater official involvement in Romanian sports investment.

"I am looking at all the athletes, coaches and specialists gathered here and I can tell you that your work and results make investment in Romanian sports an obligation on the part of the Romanian government. And I am glad that we met today, here, at the Izvorani Complex, because here we have a model in terms of the state's involvement in supporting Romanian sports. To me and the government of Romania, support for sports is essential from another point of view as well: it is the only way we can hope that the younger generations will grow up healthy in the spirit of correct moral values," said Ciolacu.