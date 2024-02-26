PM Ciolacu meets Greek ambassador, stressing constructive dialogue within EU and NATO

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stressed during the meeting at the Governmental Palace on Monday with Greek ambassador in Bucharest Lili Evangelia Grammatika that the friendship between Romania and Greece is reflected by an extremely rich agenda of political-diplomatic contacts at political level, as well as a very constructive and substantial dialogue with the European Union and NATO.

