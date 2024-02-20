PM Ciolacu meets new ambassador of Great Britain, says new horizons open for Romanian-UK relations

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu received, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, the new ambassador of Great Britain to Romania, Giles Portman, voicing optimism, at the end of the meeting, that the English diplomat's expertise and friendship with our country will open new horizons for Romanian-British relations.

"An extremely fruitful and pleasant discussion with the new ambassador of Great Britain to Romania, His Excellency Giles Portman. I am optimistic that his diplomatic expertise and his friendship with Romania open new horizons for Romanian-British relations", Marcel Ciolacu wrote in a post on X (ex Twitter), agerpres reports.