PM Ciolacu meets representatives of French Chamber of Commerce in Romania to discuss taxation, investments

Governmental and fiscal stability, supporting public investments and attracting the most consistent volume of European funds were the main topics of Wednesday's working meeting of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and some members of the Government with representatives of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania.

Ciolacu emphasized that he wants a permanent dialogue with the business milieu, because only together with it, solutions will be found for the implementation of investments and the growth of the Romanian economy.

"I want a permanent dialogue with the business milieu because only together, through consultation, we will find the best solutions that will lead to the implementation of investment projects and the growth of the Romanian economy, estimated at 3.5% this year. In the budget for 2024 we have predicted a record level of public investments, of approximately 7% of the Gross Domestic Product. Together with the measures to combat tax evasion, to reduce public expenditures and the budget deficit, we ensure Romania's budget balance. At the Government level, we have no see new fees and taxes this year", said the prime minister, according to a Government's press release sent to AGERPRES.

He said that the Government would continue the preparatory steps, at all levels, for Romania's accession to the OECD, a process that benefits the business environment, by taking over the practices of developed economies.

At the meeting at the Victoria Palace, the representatives of the Government and those of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania (CCIFER) discussed the European and national funding available for projects in the transport infrastructure, energy and thermal rehabilitation of buildings, about the continuation of ANAF digitization and taxation.

Also, issues related to the labor market and education, important factors for increasing competitiveness, were discussed.

"The prime minister specified, in this context, that for the development of dual education, there is 1 billion RON of funding available from European and national funds, and the legislation was adapted so that dual high school students have the chance to continue their education superior in a dual system, on the full route", reads the Government's press release.

According to the cited source, CCIFER vice-president, Adela Jansen, appreciated the openness and dialogue with the prime minister and members of the Government.

"France is the third foreign investor in Romania. Investments have doubled in the last five years, and the number of direct jobs created by French companies in Romania has reached 125,000. We are a serious discussion partner and determined to contribute to major projects of development," said Jansen.

At the working meeting with the French investors, next to Prime Minister Ciolacu were the Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacsu, the Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, the Minister of Economy, Radu Oprea, the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Alexandru-Mihai Ghigiu.