PM Ciolacu: Real danger in PNRR is failure to fulfill reforms, not the money

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu states that the real danger, when talking about Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), is not the money, but the failure to fulfill the reforms assumed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, emphasizing that in the coming years reforms must be adopted both at the central and local level, as well as a predictable and fair fiscal reform, which would provide, among other things, the sustainability of the pension system.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I didn't have any grandparents alive and now I don't have any parents alive. If you think we should continue with an average pension for the month of October - I repeat, average - of 1,980 RON, I inform you that it can't be done anymore. It's inhumane. We have the lowest poverty threshold in Europe. This can't happen! We really have to find sustainability, we have to come up with a fiscal reform in the coming years, predictable, in 2025-2026, fair, we have to come up with reforms both at the central and local level,"Marcel Ciolacu declared at the Summit of Local Authorities in Romania, on Monday.

Referring to the administrative reform, Ciolacu pointed out that this process must start from the local administrations and added that, for Romania, it is the "last chance" regarding regional and local development.

"We must change, we must not be afraid. When I hear the ancient saying 'the head is bowed, the sword does not cut it!'... I don't think there is a greater stupidity in the Romanian nation than this saying. Good people, let's have and undertake a plan and some major regional projects with which to go to the European Union and I guarantee you that no one will refuse us, ever. But we must be coherent," said Marcel Ciolacu.

