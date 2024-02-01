PM Ciolacu: Romanians abroad won't return unless we offer them good quality services

Romanians who work abroad will not return to the country, if they are not offered good quality public services, said prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

The head of the Executive participated, on Thursday, together with the minister of health, Alexandru Rafila, and the mayor of the 4th district of the Capital City Bucharest, Daniel Baluta, in the event marking the start f the construction works at a new maternity hospital within the premises of the "Sf. Ion" Emergency Clinical Hospital, agerpres reports.

"I am very happy, I think it is the first maternity hospital built in 30 years in Bucharest. In fact, what mayor Daniel Baluta is doing is a very clear message, he is sending a message to young people: for 30 years, Romania's surplus value has been going abroad. No young people will remain in Romania, if we do not create good quality public services. Furthermore, Daniel Baluta, apart from creating these good quality public services, no longer makes young people choose between a career and a family. He proves, as a mayor, together with the Ministry of Health, that they can create an infrastructure, so that career and family go together. (...) Only in this way will we be able to bring the Romanians back, but above all to keep them here in the first place," stated Marcel Ciolacu.

The PM pointed out that all the Romanians who leave Romania are "our added value.""At this moment, this added value can be found in completely different European economies. I think this is the most important message we can send," Ciolacu emphasized.