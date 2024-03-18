PM Ciolacu says received requested documents regarding George Simon's ban from Moldova and Ukraine

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced having received the documents he requested from the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine regarding the reasons why leader of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romania (AUR) George Simion is banned from entering the two states, and that the said documents are classified.

"I had these discussions, I got the documents, they are classified, but I saw the decisions of both the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, to maintain the ban against Mr. George Simion's entering both Moldova and Ukraine. I think this is a strong enough signal that a politician is currently forbidden from setting foot in two neighboring countries. (...) Don't ask me to divulge things I'm not allowed to to talk about, it's a well-grounded administrative decision," Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening in a show on broadcaster Digi 24.He added that the bans are not related to the circulated idea of Romania uniting with the Republic of Moldova."These documents do not pertain to the Romanian state. Only the states they belong to can make them public," the prime minister emphasized.

Sursa: Agerpres