PM Ciolacu: We have three or four major priorities, including combatting drugs

Social Democratic Party (PSD) lawmakers have several major priorities, including combatting illicit drugs, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, PSD's national leader, said on Wednesday.

"We discussed the technical details and we agreed on priorities with my parliamentary colleagues, both in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate. There are three or four major priorities left at the moment, some of them promises, including and Offshore Wind Law, and combatting illicit drugs. The justice minister and the interior minister will also come up with an amendment in the government. There are also parliamentary initiatives. About the infamous slot machines, as we promised, we will go to the end - no settlement under 15,000 inhabitants will have slot machines in the future. And last but not least, capping of loans offered by non-bank financial institutions," Ciolacu said at the end of some meetings of the PSD leadership and lawmakers.

He mentioned that a change in the elections will not be voted on. "No political decision has been taken in that regard," he said.

