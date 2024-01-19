PM Ciolacu welcomes Financial Supervisory Authority's decision on mandatory vehicle insurance for hauliers

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Friday welcomed the decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) Council through which hauliers will have access to a "reasonable" premium rate in the case of mandatory vehicle insurance (RCA).

"Another fulfilled commitment! I welcome today's decision of the ASF Council through which hauliers will have access to a reasonable premium rate in the case of RCA. The new calculation formula will make the maximum value of the recommended premium not to exceed 9,000 RON in class B0, that is, very close to the reference rate. It will be a sustainable price, below the countries around us, including for small hauliers, with 2-3 trucks that do not have the possibilities of companies with large fleets'', Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

In addition, says the prime minister, it will be allowed to pay the RCA in installments, but there will also be the possibility of suspending the policy while the vehicle is parked for a certain period for various reasons.

"This Government will continue to solve all the legitimate problems of farmers and hauliers", Marcel Ciolacu said.

The Financial Supervision Authority has approved the new formula for calculating the recommended premium for the category of high-risk insured persons, individuals and legal entities, who own transport vehicles with a maximum authorized weight greater than 16 tons, and the maximum value of the recommended premium will not exceed 9,000 RON for class B0, ASF informed through a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

In Friday's meeting, the Council of the Financial Supervision Authority adopted measures regarding the functioning of the supervised non-banking financial markets - insurance, capital market and private pensions.