PM Citu notifies court of conflict between Parliament, gov't on motion of censure

Prime Minister Florin Citu has filed a notification with the Constitutional Court (CCR) claiming the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between Parliament and the government on a motion of censure tabled by the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance and the Alliance for the Union of Romanian (AUR) in which behaviour is claimed that would be "unconstitutional, both unfair and abusive to the executive power," as the motion of censure was initiated, tabled and advertised "in violation of the constitutional provisions of Article 113(2) of the Constitution.

The notification says: "The Romanian Parliament in the person of the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies has violated the constitutional provisions regarding the obligation to inform the government about a motion of censure on the same day as its submission, in this case on September 3, 2021. Also, the Romanian Parliament in the person of the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, in violation of the Constitution and the regulatory provisions, advertised a motion of censure initiated and tabled in violation of the constitutional requirements of the minimum number of valid signatures that reflect the will of one quarter of the total MPs at the time of tabling," , Agerpres informs.