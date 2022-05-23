PM Ciuca: Governing program, implementation of PNRR and accession to OECD, complementary

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of Monday's government meeting that the governing program cannot be achieved without meeting the objectives set out in this document and without fulfilling the Government's obligations regarding the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and accession to the OECD.

"Practically everything we set out to do both through the governing program and our obligations incumbent upon us through the implementation of the PNRR and the start of the OECD access procedures are complementary and ones without the others cannot ensure the fulfillment of the governing program," said Nicolae Ciuca.

He also mentioned, in context, the importance of implementing the recommendations made in an OECD report presented to the Government on Monday on how to streamline the business license application process.

"Basically, we have two fundamental elements at hand. It's about our our status as a member state of the European Union and the funding opportunities we benefit from at the moment. Opportunities that we need to align with all that our accession path means, joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. And also the second is the path to follow within the OECD, through which we align ourselves with the states that experience progress and enjoy economic development," added Ciuca.

The head of the Executive stressed that the measures and decisions regarding the reforms aimed at the governmental apparatus, as well as those that come to support the economic environment, are particularly important and have an impact in the medium and long term.

"I was referring this morning, at the meeting with OECD members, to the fact that once implemented, these measures aimed at streamlining licensing will lead to a 4 percent increase in GDP per capita in the medium and long term," Ciuca said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that in the meeting of the Executive on Monday, as well as in the one that will be held on Wednesday, decisions related to PNRR will be made.AGERPRES