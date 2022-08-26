Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: Gov't to approve public sector wage rise in line with available budget resources

The government will approve on Friday the rise of public sector wages, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced at the beginning of the government meeting.

"Today we will approve the wage increase in the public sector. The rise is in accordance with the available budget resources, with the discussions we had with our social partners and, of course, follows the decision taken within the coalition," said the Prime Minister.

Labor Minister Marius Budai said that the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 130/2021 will be amended and supplemented.

"Basically, this is about granting a quarter of the difference between the payroll wage and the pay level that should be reached in 2022, according to Law No. 153," Budai explained.

AGERPRES