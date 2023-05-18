PM Ciuca: I'll end my mandate soon, Romania has resources that give consistency to its resilience

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that he will end his mandate very soon and can say that, after a year and a half in office, Romania has the resources to demonstrate its own resilience.

"Because very soon I will finish my mandate, (...) after a year and a half as prime minister, I can say that Romania has also the human resource, it has also the other resources through which it can really give consistency to its own resilience, and this could be demonstrated that in all the conditions created by this conflict on our border, with all the problems it created in energy, because we talked about energy and the need to find new sources of energy, in inflation, in everything that meant logistics and supply chain and many others, our country, however, managed - and I say this without the pride of biblical sin - to have an economic growth of 4.7%, to ensure the drawing of European funds, which reached the highest amount, to convince the foreign partners. (...) We managed, therefore, to attract a lot of foreign investments. We managed to have a relationship as honest and consolidated as possible within our strategic partnerships," the prime minister said at the Security Forum in the Black Sea and Balkans region.

He emphasized that Romania remained, during this period, a pillar of stability in the region.

"Today, Romania can really be considered a regional pivot," the PM also said.AGERPRES