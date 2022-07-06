PM Ciuca: Rational use of water is a civic duty

Rational use of water is a civic duty amidst the ongoing drought in Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday.

Romania is over 70% affected by various phases of soil drought, according to Minister of the Environment Barna Tanczos, who said that Romania can secure its strategic water reserve."I think it is very important that, beyond these restrictions [on drinking water] we can have a correct information of the citizens, so that we can all understand that these are phenomena that we cannot control, and this part of rational use of water is a civic duty of each of us. From the governmental level, to the level of local administrations, we need to maintain this dialogue with the citizens, to keep the people informed in order to be able to understand what the real situation is. The steps we have taken so far must be consolidated and multiplied precisely in the direction (...) of being able to assure the citizens that we are able to secure the demand for drinking water where there is also this phenomenon of soil drought and also that we are working as closely as possible with the local administrations to ensure the necessary support," the prime minister said at the start of a government sitting.The Minister of the Environment informed that over 70% of Romania is affected by various phases of the soil drought - moderate, strong or extreme.He said that there are several regions where the average rainfall in the last 10 months is less than half that of previous years.Tanczos said that extreme weather phenomena are expected in the next three weeks and a heatwave after July 15 that will amplify drought.