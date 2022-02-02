PM Ciuca: There are 1,000 US servicemen deployed from Germany to Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca confirmed on Wednesday the information according to which the USA will send additional troops, mentioning that the troops are 1,000 US servicemen who are being deployed from Germany to Romania.

"It's an assurance measure that we expected. Today the formal announcement was made. As such, in the coming period, in agreement with the plans for deployment, the way in which the presence activity is to be conducted will be established at the level of experts, at the level of the Ministry of National Defence. (...) They are not 1,000 German troops, they are 1,000 American troops, that are being deployed from Germany to Romania," said the Prime Minister, in Parliament, before the solemn session of the Joint Chambers of Parliament dedicated to the anniversary of 15 years since Romania's joining the European Union, Agerpres.ro informs.