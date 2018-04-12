PM Dancila: Adopting euro - fundamental objective for Romania's sustainable development

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila underscored on Thursday the importance of the activity of the National Commission for the preparation of Romania's accession to the Eurozone, given that the adoption of the euro represents a fundamental objective regarding the sustainable development of Romania, reads a Government's press release.

According to the quoted source, the National Commission to substantiate the National Eurozone Accession Plan, chaired by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, convened on Thursday at the Victoria Palace.The meeting was attended by the Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, representatives of the Romanian Academy, Presidential Administration, parliamentary parties, trade unions, employers' associations, civil society and academia."The prime minister stressed the importance of the activity of the National Commission, given that the adoption of the euro is a fundamental objective in terms of Romania's sustainable development," the press release said.At the same time, the head of the Executive presented the reasons why it is decisive to draw up this year the National Plan for the adoption of the euro: the historical nature - the great national objectives could be achieved only by a nation united around that objective; the opportunity - given the European Commission's desire to support member countries for convergence and to prepare for entry into the Eurozone."A third reason is that Romania will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union at the beginning of the next year, a context in which it is desirable to have a National Plan for the adoption of the euro by the end of 2018. Another consideration, but not the last one as importance, regards the complexity of the euro adoption process," the press release read.According to the Executive, in the message sent on the occasion of the meeting, President Klaus Iohannis "welcomed the establishment of the Commission to prepare the adoption of the euro in this wider institutional framework meant to favour national consensus to prepare Romania's joining the Eurozone.""The President has appreciated that such a consensual approach to deepening European integration is beneficial for Romania and will support it consistently," the release mentioned.The Government also informs that the participants in the meeting stressed that "the goal of joining the Eurozone exceeds the electoral cycle and the entry into the Eurozone must be one of the priority country projects of Romania, which requires broad consensus and coagulation of the whole society." In this context, BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu, the representatives of the Romanian Academy and political parties said that they would support the preparations for Romania's joining the Eurozone, the press release said.According to the quoted source, the meeting also examined the stage of the setting up of the working groups, with members considering that they should become operational as soon as possible in order to provide documents for their debates in the committee meetings.The National Commission will carry out its work by the end of 2018 and will meet twice a month or as often as necessary.By November 15, the Commission is to draw up: a Report presenting the current situation in terms of the convergence criteria and substantiation of the National Plan for the adoption of the euro and the Draft National Plan for the adoption of the euro."As a result of the permanent consultations in this format and of the completed documents, a political statement for assuming the National Plan for the adoption of the euro will be proposed," reads the release.

AGERPRES .