PM Orban, fined by Cluj Tribunal for failure to reinstate deputy prefect of Gyorke Zoltan

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban was fined by the Cluj Tribunal for not applying a court sentence, by which former deputy prefect of Cluj County Gyorke Zoltan should have been reinstated in his position.

"Today, 12.11.2020, the Cluj Tribunal admitted my request and disposed that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban support a fine for the unjustified refusal to execute a definitive court decision. The court established the issuing of a fine totaling 20 pct of the minimum gross wage per day of delay, until the execution of the obligation of reintegrating me in the position of deputy prefect of Cluj County, for the refusal to execute Civil Sentence No. 249 of 11.02.2020, definitive by the decision of the Cluj Court of Appeals no. 894 of 16.07.2020," shows a release posted on Facebook by Gyorke Zoltan.

According to the quoted source, Gyorke Zoltan also addressed a memo to President Klaus Iohannis on the same topic.

"Given the role of the President of Romania in guarding the enforcement of the Constitution of Romania, on 20.08.2020 I sent to President Klaus Iohannis a memo by which I informed him of the infringement of the court decision by the Government of Romania and asked him to dispose the necessary measures in view of executing the Civil Decision. I did not receive an answer regarding the solution adopted," shows the release of the former deputy prefect of Cluj County.

In July 2020, a court of law found Gyorke Zoltan to be in the right through a definitive sentence.

He was dismissed three times from his position and each time attacked the decisions in court, and judges found for him.