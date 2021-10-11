 
     
PNL to talk to Ciolos after solution for majority is found together with PSD and AUR

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Florin Citu

Chairman of the National Liberal party (PNL) Florin Citu says Dacian Ciolos has a "huge responsibility" as prime minister and has the opportunity to negotiate with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to form the majority needed for the investiture of a government.

"I have taken note of the appointment made by President Klaus Iohannis. As of today, the responsibility of Dacian Ciolos, as Prime Minister-designate, is immense. He now has the opportunity to negotiate with the parties that supported the censure motion (PSD and AUR) to form the majority needed for the investiture of a stable government. PNL will discuss with Mr. Ciolos, after he will find the solution of a majority together with his allies from the censure motion, PSD and AUR," Citu wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He announced that PNL will discuss the up-to-date political situation on Tuesday in a meeting of the National Political Bureau.

