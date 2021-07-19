Police officers having halted traffic during precautionary landing of American helicopter, rewarded

The day of the Interior Ministry (MAI) was celebrated on Monday, and part of it was a ceremony in which employees with special merits received the Badge of Honour of the Interior Ministry; among the recipients were two police officers of the Highway Police Beinur Cojocariu and Ion Adrian, who last Thursday managed to stop road traffic at Charles de Gaulle Square in Bucharest during a precautionary landing of an American military helicopter.

Also presented with an award was Mihai Danila of the Emergency Management General Inspectorate (IGSU), who coordinated the extinguishment of a fire that broke out on July 2 on the platform of the Petromidia Oil Refinery. He stayed in command at the scene until the next day and constantly monitored temperature fluctuations and gas emissions to ensure that there was no longer any danger to the population, Agerpres informs.