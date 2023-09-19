 
     
President Iohannis discusses with his counterpart from Kazakhstan about boosting commercial exchanges

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
President Iohannis discussed on Tuesday with his counterpart from Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, boosting commercial exchanges and cooperation in the field of energy.

"Substantial discussion today in New York, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, with President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, our most important economic partner in Central Asia, on concrete steps to boost our trade, energy cooperation and connectivity, including through the Port of Constanta," the head of state said on Twitter.

