President Iohannis: EU's unity can be strengthen if Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia become part of Schengen

The European Union's unity can be strengthen if Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia become past of the Schengen area, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, prior to the first meeting of the European Political Community, in Prague, told Agerpres.

"There are opportunities, because the need of unity in Europe became increasingly clear with the war Russia waged against Ukraine, and this unity can be strengthen if Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia become part of the Schengen area after so many years of waiting, I believe that all the leaders realised that this step can only improve the Union's unity and our solidarity in terms of approach," the head of state said.

He said that, in this regard, there will be a visit carried out by experts in Romania. Regarding the statements made on Wednesday, in the European Parliament, that Romania could block grain exports if there are countries to block Romania's access to Schengen, the President said that the respective MEP who stated this "got a bit carried away."

"There is no such option. On the contrary, we are doing everything we can so that we can facilitate the export of grain from Ukraine, to prevent a global food crisis. So something like is out of any discussion," President Klaus Iohannis stated.