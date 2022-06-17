President Klaus Iohannis: Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova, well-deserved step forward for their citizens

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the European Commission's recommendation to grant European Union candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and believes that this is a "well-deserved step forward" for the citizens of the two states.

"After months of intense dialogue and coordination, I am very pleased to welcome the European Commission's opinion on granting EU candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. This is a well-deserved step forward for the citizens of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. We will continue to actively support Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia to become part of the European Union family," Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The European Commission has recommended that EU member states grant Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova candidate status for EU membership, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday.

