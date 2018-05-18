President Iohannis refers Referendum Law to Constitutional Court

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday filed a constitutional challenge to the Law amending and complementing Law No. 3/2000 on organizing and holding a referendum, the Presidential Administration said in a release.

The Law amending and complementing Law No. 3/2000 is intended to amend specific provisions regarding the referendum to be called as part of the Constitution revision procedure."Despite previously undergoing constitutionality checks, following notifications by MPs, we consider that the Law amending and complementing Law No. 3/2000 further comprises unconstitutional provisions. Thus, the regulatory content of the aforementioned law runs counter to the provisions of Article 1 paragraph (5), Article 142 paragraph (1), Article 146 letter a), Article 147 section (2) and section (4), Articles 150 - 152 and Article 156 of the Constitution," the head of the state argues in his notification.