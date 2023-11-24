President Iohannis: Romania honestly wants a reconnection with the entire African continent

Romania honestly want a reconnection with the entire African continent, in particular with Senegal, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the opening of the exhibition " Mirror Dilaogue - Traditional Romanian Masks / Traditional African masks" at the Museum of Black Civilisations in Dakar, Senegal.

According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis said that the exhibition "has a deep significance for the relationship between Romania and Africa, in particular between Romania and Senegal."

"Today, we see clear evidence of the proximity between geographically distant cultural spaces, between which there are unsuspected bridges. The dialogue that the exhibition proposes is in the spirit of reconnecting cultural spaces and deeper mutual understanding."

Iohannis mentioned the presence at the event of the Senegalese specialists having studied in Romania.

"During the consultations with President Sall, I reconfirmed that Senegal is a priority for us in Africa, and I am convinced that the results of this visit will be substantial and long-lasting. I want to conclude by emphasising that Romania honestly wants a reconnection with the entire African continent, in particular with Senegal, and today's event adds important new values to a solid traditional relationship."

The exhibition "Mirror Dialogue - Traditional Romanian Masks / Traditional African Masks" is made in partnership with the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant (MNTR).

In order to showcase the richness and variety of Romanian masks, MNTR chose two types of pieces: traditional masks recently made by artisans from the main regions of the country where they are still worn, and old, archive photos and contemporary photos taken by Nicu Mihali, depicting customs with masks.

The 41 Romanian masks on display are made by artisans from the main regions where the custom is preserved. They perpetuate the crafts inherited from past generations, constantly innovating and modernising the mask, a form of artistic and ritual expression.

The exhibition is open at the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar throughout December 20.