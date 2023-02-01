President Iohannis to pay two-day official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan

President Klaus Iohannis will pay a two-day official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Baku, on Thursday and Friday, at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, on which occasion he will hold political consultations with his Azerbaijani counterpart on the development of bilateral cooperation in fields such as energy, transport, trade, investments, digitization, agriculture, education and culture, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the Presidential Administration, during the visit, the President of Romania will open, together with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministerial Meeting of the Consultative Council of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The visit of President Klaus Iohannis to Baku takes place in continuation of the very good talks held with President Ilham Aliyev, in Bucharest, on December 17, 2022, on the occasion of the participation of the two heads of state in the signing ceremony of the Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and of Hungary regarding the Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transport.

The same source specifies that the Republic of Azerbaijan is the first state in the South Caucasus region with which Romania raised bilateral relations to the level of Strategic Partnership, in 2009, both states confirming openness and interest in deepening their relationship, as well as developing strategic projects with regional impact.

"During the political consultations in Baku, the two presidents will discuss the further development of bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, trade, investments, digitization, agriculture, education and culture. In continuation of the discussions in Bucharest, which took place in December 2022, the two high ranked officials will discuss the current status of implementation of the regional interconnection projects such as the submarine power cable and the initiation of similar projects in the digital field. Another topic of discussion will be the expansion of cooperation on strategic initiatives between Europe and Central Asia, using the role of bridges between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan," the press release states.

At the same time, on the occasion of his participation in the official opening of the Ministerial Meeting of the Consultative Council of the Southern Gas Corridor, President Klaus Iohannis will express Romania's solidarity and commitment to ensuring European energy security by expanding cooperation with partners in the region and diversifying sources and transport routes for energy resources.