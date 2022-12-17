President Iohannis welcomes excellent level of bilateral relations in meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart

President Klaus Iohannis had talks on Saturday with his counterpart from Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on which occasion the Romanian head of state welcomed the excellent level of bilateral relations and conveyed Romania's openness and interest in working with the Azerbaijani side for expanding and deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two states, launched in 2009, told Agerpres.

The President of Romania evoked the role of Azerbaijan as a reliable strategic supplier of energy resources and expressed Romania's desire to expand and deepen cooperation with this state to increase the energy security level of our country, but also on a regional and European level, shows a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Presidential Administration.

In this context, both presidents welcomed the signing on Saturday, in Bucharest, of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transport and highlighted the launch of the Black Sea Energy Submarine Cable Project as concrete proof of the maturity of the Romanian-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and the capacity to develop strategic projects with regional impact.

They emphasized, at the same time, that this project must be replicated in other fields, such as the digital one.

The presidents of Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan also welcomed the signing by the two national companies of the first supply contract for additional volumes of gas from Azerbaijan to our country.

The two heads of state agreed to intensify the sectoral dialogue in order to capitalize on the development potential of bilateral cooperation in domains such as trade, investments, digital, agriculture, education and research.

At the same time, the two leaders agreed that, starting from the Strategic Partnership, Romania and Azerbaijan should work to expand cooperation and strategic initiatives between Europe and Central Asia, using the role of bridges of te two states, the cited source said.

An exchange of views took place during the talks regarding the impact of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Black Sea region, and the measures adopted in support of Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens affected by the war were presented.