President of Estonia, Prime Minister of Spain to be in Bucharest on Thursday

The President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, will be on a visit to Bucharest on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

The Estonian official will be received by President Klaus Iohannis at 6 pm at the Cotroceni Palace.The two heads of state will have one-on-one talks and official ones, at the end of which they will make joint press statements.The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will have an official meeting at noon with the head of the Government in Bucharest, Nicolae Ciuca, at the Victoria Palace, and at 1 pm he will be received by the President Klaus Iohannis.After the one-on-one and official talks, the Romanian head of state and the prime minister of the Kingdom of Spain will make joint press statements.