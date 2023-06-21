President of the Colectiv Association: As expected, Piedone to be released

The president of the Colectiv GTG 3010 Association, Eugen Iancu, believes that the release of former mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone "was to be expected", given that the directors who authorized the operation of the Colectiv Club were released.

"As expected, Piedone will be released. Why? Because you don't arrest the mayor but you let the directors (the specialists) who authorized it go free. Justice in Romania is a shame that is far too well paid. Meanwhile, the same justice system refuses to investigate and judge the Colectiv 2 case," wrote Eugen Iancu on Facebook on Wednesday.

He also criticized the current state of the health system, adding that "nothing" has been built in the last eight years.

"Meanwhile, in Romania's hospitals people are dying, deprived of their constitutional right to healthcare because, after 8 years, great specialists of the health system have not been able to build anything; but we have hundreds of medical events every year in which we tell how the medicine of the future will look like," added Eugen Iancu.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice upheld, on Wednesday, the appeal in cassation filed by former mayor of Bucharest District 5 Cristian Popescu Piedone and ordered his release.

On 12 May last year, Cristian Popescu Piedone was sentenced by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to 4 years in prison for abuse of office in the Colectiv case, a sentence reduced by half compared to the 8 years and 6 months in prison he had received at the Bucharest Court.

Piedone is accused of having signed the agreements and authorisations for the operation of the Colectiv Club in a way that violated the legal provisions on fire safety, including the failure to comply with the provisions on control after the issue of the permits.AGERPRES