Presidents Iohannis, Radev discuss speedy commissioning of Bulgaria - Greece interconnector

The Presidents of Romania and Bulgaria Klaus Iohannis and Rumen Radev discussed on Tuesday the diversification of energy sources and transport routes amid efforts to reduce energy reliance on the Russian Federation.

"With the mounting need to reduce energy reliance on the Russian Federation, we discussed the diversification of energy sources and transport routes. We also emphasized the importance of the speedy commissioning of the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector. Once completed, this can be connected to the already operational BRUA pipeline for the key important Vertical Gas Corridor to become operational," President Iohannis told a joint press conference delivered with his Bulgarian counterpart at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.