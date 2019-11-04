Prices of industrial production increase 3.1pct in September

The prices of industrial production in total (internal market and foreign market) increased, in September, by 3.1pct, compared to the same period of 2018, show the provisional data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On the domestic market, the prices of industrial production increased by 4.18pct compared to September 2018, while on the foreign market there was a jump of 1.22pct, on a comparative level.According to the quoted source, per major industrial groups, the most important growth was registered in the current-use goods industry - 4.27pct, followed by the energy-use goods industry (+3.60pct), the durable goods industry (+3.35pct), the capital goods industry (+3.27pct) and the intermediate goods industry (+1.61pct).By sections and divisions, in September 2019 compared to September 2018, the prices of industrial production, both on the domestic and foreign markets, increased the most in the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+12.7pct). Increases were also noted in the distribution of water, sanitation, waste management and decontamination activities (+4.44pct) and in the processing industry (+1.65pct).On the other hand, industrial production prices fell in the extractive industry by 0.91pct.At the comparative level of September 2019-August 2019, the prices of the industrial production in total increased by 0.1pct, under the conditions in which the index decreased by 0.04pct on the internal market, and the foreign market rose by 0.35pct.