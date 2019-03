AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday was welcomed by the First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, in the context of a working visit by the Romanian Premier in Brussels.

Also on Wednesday, Viorica Dancila is attending the Women's European Council, at the seat of the European Parliament.

The agenda of the Romanian prime minister also envisages a meeting with the Brexit chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.