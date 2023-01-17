Prince Radu attends funeral service of former King Constantine II, in Athens

Prince Radu represented on Monday, in Athens, Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, at the funerals of former King Constantine II, told Agerpres.

"On Monday, at the funeral service of King Constantine II at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, His Royal Highness Prince Radu represented Her Majesty Margareta, the Crown Custodian. Members of the Royal Family of Greece attended the ceremony, alongside members of the Royal Families of Spain, Denmark, UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Bulgaria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Jordan, Iran, Serbia and Germany, as well as members of the Princely Families of Monaco and Liechtenstein,'' the Royal Family of Romania informed.

The burial ceremony took place in the afternoon, at the Royal Cemetery of Tatoi, in the attendance of the family and royal guests.

On Monday evening, Prince Consort Radu participated in the memorial service provided by the Royal Family of Greece, the quoted source mentioned.

The former king of Greece, Constantine II, who was in power before the restoration of the Republic in 1974, died last week, in Athens, at the age of 82.

King Constantine II was the godfather of Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and the godfather at the wedding of Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Consort Radu, in Lausanne, in 1996.