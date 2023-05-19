Projects for purchase of electric minibuses through PNRR, intended for students, launched by EduMin

The Ministry of Education announced on Thursday the launch of the call for projects for the purchase of electric minibuses for students, with financing through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The total PNRR financial allocation for the purchase of electric minibuses is 250 million euros, without VAT, the quoted source states.

According to the Ministry of Education, the goal pursued by this call aims to improve the transport conditions for students, especially for those from isolated areas with low population, by providing electric school minibuses, friendly to the environment and with low energy consumption.

This measure aims to facilitate children's access to education, by protecting the environment, also contributing to the European Union's objective of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% until 2030, the institution states.AGERPRES