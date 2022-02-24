Prosecutor Bologa: More than 220 persons in important offices have been sent to court in 2021

DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) Chief Prosecutor Crin Bologa said on Thursday that more than 220 persons in important offices in Romania were sent to court in 2021, up from 2020.

"There were 223 persons in leadership or other important offices sent to court in 2021, compared to 160 in 2020 and 140 in 2019. Of the 223 people in important offices, 18 were dignitaries. A former prime minister, a president of the Chamber of Deputies and the head of the most important party in Romania at the time were charged with corruption. There were also MPs - senators and deputies, two ministers of health, secretaries of state, undersecretaries of state, prefects, county council presidents, mayors, policemen, two CNAS (National Health Insurance House) heads, a position that it's similar to that of a secretary of state," said Crin Bologa, at the presentation of the activity report of the National Anti-corruption Directorate for the year 2021, Agerpres.ro informs.