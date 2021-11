PSD-PNL negotiations to observe parliamentary proportion

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that at a meeting of the party leadership he would recommend the start of negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) over the formation of a government and added that he knows no other negotiations than those according to parliamentary proportion, agerpres reports.

Asked at the PSD headquarters what mandate he will entrust his colleagues in the National Political Council with, Ciolacu said: "Let's start negotiations. Negotiations can only be according to parliamentary proportion. I have not heard of negotiations other than those according to proportions, (...) to the results of the general election, not opinion polls."