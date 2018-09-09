PSD's Dragnea: I want national security laws to be adopted during this parliamentary session

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Liviu Dragnea has the objective that the package of laws on national security to be adopted during this parliamentary session.

"I would like, just as discussed, that the laws of national security be adopted in this parliamentary session, then they go in Iohannis' merry-go-round, in the Constitutional Court's attack merry-go-round, referrals back in Parliament, but they will leave Parliament adopted in a certain form and certainly, a huge part, a big part of the illegitimate power they have and illegally used, will disappear," Dragnea said.He highlighted that through the package of laws on national security he intends for the secret services to no longer be able to get involved in politics."SRI [the Romanian Intelligence Services, e.n.] and services in general must return to their constitutional frame and will no longer have the power and possibility to either make or break governments, to make or break parliamentary majorities, to create or split apart parties, to influence decisions, to influence the Prosecutors' Offices, to send sentences in envelopes," the PSD leader specified.At the same time, Liviu Dragnea mentioned that he respects the activity of the SRI officers, though he did admit that he does not agree with the leadership of this institution."If PSD stays in government, the possibility still remains for the heads of these prosecution institutions, the leaderships of these prosecution offices, to be established not by some occult deals, but rather through nominations recommended by the competence of those prosecutors who will want the proposed people to be appointed and their desire to work and apply fair justice, to correctly enforce the law," Dragnea said.