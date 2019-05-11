PSD's Dragnea: Iohannis used Sibiu Summit for his interests

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Saturday at the rally organised in Galati that President Klaus Iohannis used the Sibiu Summit for his electoral campaign and his petty interests, adding that he "called his masters" and "begged another sanction against Romania."

"You've seen the European leaders in Sibiu, Iohannis was keen to represent Romania just by himself, he didn't invite anyone. Just as he stole the houses, he also stole Europe Day. He used this opportunity just for him, in order to win something. Did he used this summit for the Romanians? He used this summit, made with a lot of money, for his electoral campaign, for his petty political interests and called his masters. We've all seen his on TV how he strolled alone and nobody paid attention to him. This is the fate of servants, they are used, they are not taken into account. I am sure that there, in Sibiu, Iohannis also begged because that is the only thing he can do. No one heard him speak for the Romanians, fighting for Romania, fighting for what we should receive, for the due respect. He took advantage that he was alone and worked against Romania, attacking his country's government, attacking democracy, justice, everything that is good in this country," Dragnea said in a speech he delivered on the stage of the rally.

The rally was organised by the PSD Galati branch and it was attended by several tens of thousands of members and Social Democrat supporters.

At the end of the speech of the PSD Chairman, the attendees of the rally asked him to run for the presidential elections and chanted "Dragnea President."