PSD to name ministerial picks after talks with President Iohannis

Marcel Ciolacu PSD

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that after consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with President Klaus Iohannis the Social Democrats will have another meeting where the future ministers will be selected, agerpres reports.

Asked, before the meeting of the PSD National Political Council if the ministers-to-be will be selected at this meeting, Ciolacu said: "After the consultations at Cotroceni, we will have another meeting where we will talk about the ministers."

He added that an alliance protocol could be concluded on Monday and the new chairs of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate elected on Tuesday.

Ciolacu said the meeting of the National Political Council he will propose both options, with PSD holding the premiership and PNL holding it, and unveil the party's preconditions in both instances while presenting the negotiations that took place, and his colleagues will pick the final formula.

