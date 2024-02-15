PSD's Ciolacu: If coalition partners withdraw, I will table my mandate to President Iohannis

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Wednesday that if the National Liberal Party (PNL) withdraws from the government, he will table his mandate as head of government to President Klaus Iohannis, but added that he excludes this scenario, based on the discussions he had with the liberal leader, Nicolae Ciuca.

Ciolacu was asked in Rome, where he is on a working visit, how he comments on the fact that some Liberals have proposed leaving the government and whether he is willing to lead a minority government.

"This is excluded. If it is a political decision of the coalition partners to withdraw from the government, at that moment President Klaus Iohannis will receive my mandate as prime minister. I entered this project after a discussion with the President of Romania that we will lead this coalition and this government at least until 2024. If we get upset that we no longer have a prime minister, even though we have had a prime minister for three and a half years with an electoral score of 20% and it seems normal to us to continue having prime ministers or certain decisions, I think it is a wrong approach," said Ciolacu.

He said that from the discussions he has had so far with PNL Chairman Nicolae Ciuca, this scenario is excluded.

"From my discussions with Chairman Ciuca, and I hope it does not bother Chairman Nicolae Ciuca, such a scenario is excluded," the prime minister said.