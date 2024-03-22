PSD's Ciolacu on coalition with PNL: We are doomed to continue together this project for Romania

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, currently Romania's prime minister, said on Friday in Bihor County that the current governing coalition ensures the political stability of the country, adding that PSD and the National Liberal Party (PNL) are "doomed" to continue together this project for Romania.

"I say it without any reservation, from my point of view we are doomed to continue together this project for Romania. And we will see the Romanians' vote regarding the electoral alliance for Europe, for the list of European Parliament election and then we will gather again in a coalition, and I think more determined than we are now to create a perspective," said Ciolacu.

He added that until the coalition was formed, not all political promises could be kept amid instability in government.

"Romania has pledged many things and I say it without any reservation: until we made this governing coalition, we did not really keep our word. We have got committed to the Three Seas Initiative, the relationship between the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea and the Adriatic Sea, and this section is part of this high-speed road that we got committed to. In fact, there is a mix between a national road and an expressway. When there is collaboration, there is goodwill, there is determination and, especially, political stability, because do not think that discussions between us as politicians will ever end; they will never end," Ciolacu said after visiting the site for the connection road between Oradea Ring Road (Giratia Calea Sintandrei) - A3 Highway (Biharia).

Included in the official retinue to tour the site were Senate chairman Nicolae Ciuca, PNL's national leader, and transport minister Sorin Grindeanu.