PSD's Ciolacu: Price increases in basic products are effect of price increases in energy

The price increases seen in basic products are the effect of price increases in energy, said, on Wednesday, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, when asked, at the Parliament Palace, if the governing coalition decided regarding the capping of prices for basic products.

"The price increases in basic products are the effect of price increases in energy. Let's see, let's act upon th cause and then take it gradually and act, firstly, in the energy field. It will run concomitantly. The cause remains the price increases in energy. Let's act at the cause and see if a capping of prices for basic products is necessary, if the price increases. You know very well that we have a not exactly ideal trend for us all in what regards inflation. These measures we're trying to take so as to balance the situation and we stop this increase in inflation, otherwise an increase in inflation everywhere in Europe, not only in Romania," said Ciolacu.

"I will have discussions these days with producers, as well as with hypermarket representatives, to come up with a solution that's as easy and as accessible as possible. I saw what came out - that we're returning to rationalizations, to coupons. That's excluded, but the state has to take some measures so that others don't come speculate this law. It's something as normal as possible. (...) Already the Prime Minister will constitute a working group and there we will come with a concrete proposal in the coalition," the PSD leader explained, Agerpres.ro informs.

Marcel Ciolacu emphasized that an possible cap on the price of basic products can be done only for a certain interval of time.

"In the legal framework it can be limited only for a period of time, because otherwise we're intervening in a free market that we all wanted. I, for one, don't want to return to communism," he said.