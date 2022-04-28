PSD's Ciolacu: Romania, Ukraine relations - new very advantageous stage for the two nations

The Chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday stated that the bilateral relations between Romania and Ukraine have entered a new stage, "very advantageous for the two nations."

Asked at the PSD headquarters about his visit with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to Ukraine, Ciolacu said: "We must understand that at this moment the bilateral relations between Romania and Ukraine have entered a new stage, which is very advantageous to the two nations, and I think that the politicians have the obligation to maintain this state of affairs, make it permanent. (...) I am very pleased with the approach."

Ciolacu added that legislative changes on minority rights are to be decided in the Ukrainian Parliament.

"I am very pleased with the response of the President of Ukraine on minorities and the approach according to which he is going to work with the President of Parliament at this time to modify the laws concerning the neighbouring countries so that this approach will mean that the Ukrainian laws concerning the minorities will reflect, as he put it himself, in the mirror, the laws Romania has in force related to the minorities in our country. Thus, all the rights that the minorities in Romania enjoy will be also found in the Ukrainian laws regarding the Romanian minority in this country, and not only the Romanian minority, since there can be no difference made. The only thing the President of Ukraine pointed out was that these laws need to be modified first of all for the neighbouring countries, while clearly referring to Romania, Moldova and Poland," Ciolacu said.

AGERPRES