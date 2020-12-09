PSD's Ciolacu: To propose as Prime Minister Citu, the gravedigger of Romanian economy - big, big mockery

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, is of the opinion that the decision of the Liberals to propose for the position of Prime Minister Florin Citu represents a "big, big mockery", stating that it's time for Romanians to "revolt against those who want to confiscate their vote."

"The PNL has understood nothing from the Romanians' vote! To propose as Prime Minister Citu - the gravedigger of the Romanian economy is a big, big mockery. These know-nothings are only interested in the spoils, while hundreds of people die daily from the virus. They don't care about the people at all, because otherwise they would have voted for the PSD's proposal - doctor Alexandru Rafila. All they want is to keep stealing and to borrow a few dozen billion euro more for the pockets of the political clientele. Romanians punished them through their vote, all of them, not only Orban. They have no legitimacy left! The PSD can never vote for such a disgrace of a proposal. And if the USR [Save Romania Union] and the UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] will do so, then they will be part to this national catastrophe. I believe it's the moment for Romanians to revolt against those who want to confiscate their vote," wrote, on Wednesday, on Facebook, Marcel Ciolacu.

On Wednesday evening, the PNL leader, Ludovic Orban, announced that the National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party has decided, with one abstention, that Florin Citu be proposed for Prime Minister.