PSD's Dincu - proposed as president of Romania's Delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly

The parliamentary groups of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate proposed on Friday PSD Senator Vasile Dincu to take the president position of Romania's Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Agerpres.

The proposal was made by the Joint Standing Bureaus of Parliament, which decided on Friday that the election of Senator Dincu as president of Romania's Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to be subject to a vote in the joint plenary meeting of 21 February.

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will convene on 21 February in a joint plenary meeting, in order to elect the presidents of the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) and the National Audio-visual Council (CNA).