PSD's Simonis lodges bill providing for closure of gambling facilities within locality boundaries

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lower House floor leader Alfred Simonis lodged on Wednesday to Parliament a bill providing for the closure of all gambling facilities within locality boundaries.

"I know that such an initiative will give rise to intense controversy, but I think it is necessary from the viewpoint of the fight against gambling addiction," Simonis wrote on his Facebook page, adding that the spread of this phenomenon is particularly worrisome, especially among addiction-prone youth.

"Hundreds of thousands of people suffer from this scourge, the more so as gambling spaces can be found at every corner. The experience of other European countries shows us that moving gambling halls outside localities cuts the number of players, and the changes brought to this law are also a measure to prevent gambling addiction," he added. AGERPRES