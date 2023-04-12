 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD's Simonis lodges bill providing for closure of gambling facilities within locality boundaries

Twitter
jocuri de noroc pacanele

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lower House floor leader Alfred Simonis lodged on Wednesday to Parliament a bill providing for the closure of all gambling facilities within locality boundaries.

"I know that such an initiative will give rise to intense controversy, but I think it is necessary from the viewpoint of the fight against gambling addiction," Simonis wrote on his Facebook page, adding that the spread of this phenomenon is particularly worrisome, especially among addiction-prone youth.

"Hundreds of thousands of people suffer from this scourge, the more so as gambling spaces can be found at every corner. The experience of other European countries shows us that moving gambling halls outside localities cuts the number of players, and the changes brought to this law are also a measure to prevent gambling addiction," he added. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.