Record traffic of goods for Constanta Port in 2022

The Constanta Port registered a record traffic of goods in 2022, in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, the Constanta Port Business Association (CPBA) announced, told Agerpres.

"The Constanta Port statistics for 2022 show increases in the main parameters that outline the performance of a port: 4,498 maritime ship stops compared to 3,985 in 2021, 10,868 river ship stops compared to 10,619 in 2021 and a total traffic volume of 75.550 million of tons compared to 67.483 million tons the previous year," a press release issued by the CPBA mentions.

Furthermore, the maximum volume of traffic operated by the Constanta Port in its history was registered in 2022.

According to the quoted source, 75.550 million tons of cargo traffic in 2022 through the Constanta Port represents an increase of 11.85pct compared to 2021.

"The explanation for the unforeseeable increase is, without a doubt, the economic and geopolitical context generated by the armed conflict in Ukraine which offered Romania and the Constanta Port as a solution for goods originating in or destined for the Republic of Moldova or Ukraine and which could no longer be operated in the ports of southern Ukraine - Mariupol, Odessa, Chornomorsk, Mykolaiv," the press release added.

This particular context generated an additional volume of goods of 11.1 million tons, grains in the vast majority, on the Ukraine relation.

"First of all, the port operators of the Constanta Port made it possible to carry out port traffic even in the case of a significant surplus of non-EU goods, generating novel import and export situations and formalities," according to the document.

The operators of the Constanta Port, members of the Constanta Port Business Association have proved storage capacities in silos and warehouses of approximately 1.7 million tons of grain and operating rates between 20,000 - 75,000 tons/day, depending on the terminals and the type of processed grains. Thus, the total operating capacity of the Constanta Port reaches approximately 6 million tons of grain per month.

According to the quoted source, the context around the Constanta Port is estimated to remain complicated in 2023 as well.

"We express our hope that the investment moment for the Constanta Port will not be missed, as it has happened before, that the railway port system in Constanta will be renewed and that Romania will be able to impose on Bulgaria the fulfillment of the obligations of dredging the sectors under its responsibility, creating on the Danube the pan-European corridor that is supposed to be," the quoted source mentions.

Moreover, the operators of the Constanta Port will maintain the operating rates at the superlative level of 2022 and will ensure the attractiveness of the Constanta Port in terms of the traffic generated by Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.