Romania agrees to allow Ukrainian grain bulkers to use Chilia, Bastroe canals

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) informed on Wednesday that it had informed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry of Romania's agreement to allow third-country-flagged bulkers loaded with cereals to pass through the Chilia and Bastroe canals.

Romania's decision is part of the country's efforts to support Ukraine in order to reduce the consequences of the Russian Federation's premeditated, illegal and unjustified aggression against Ukraine.

According to MAE, the Romanian side's agreement for the use of the Bastroe canal for the transit of grain-laden bulkers is exceptional in nature, given the importance of diversifying and streamlining the transport routes used for Ukrainian grain exports.

"With the agreement of the Romanian side, it was also underlined Romania's keeping up its position of principle regarding the development of the Bastroe canal for navigation purposes, as well as the need for the project to comply with the provisions of applicable international law, including environmental protection regulations," MAE added.

At the same time, says MAE, Romania is keeping its commitment to continuing sustained efforts, on a national basis and inside the European Union, to facilitate the transit and export of grains from Ukraine, including through the Romanian Danube and Black Sea ports.

MAE also highlights Romania's constant call for strengthening efforts to mobilise consistent international support to create a transit corridor, including a maritime component, for the shipment of Ukrainian grains to third countries amid a worsening food crisis generated by Russia's actions.

